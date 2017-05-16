Congressional Watchdog Demands Comey Memo By Next Week

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is asking the FBI’s acting director to turn over memos that former FBI Director James Comey wrote after his meetings with President Trump.

The request comes after The New York Times reported Tuesday that Comey claimed in a Feb. 14 memo that Trump asked him to back off of investigating former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“I hope you can let this go,” Trump told Comey in a one-on-one Oval Office meeting, the former FBI chief wrote in the memo.

Trump had fired Flynn the day before for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with Russia’s ambassador in late December. Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, is reportedly one of the subjects of the FBI’s wide-ranging investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential campaign.

A Comey associate who says they have reviewed the memo says it is accurately portrayed in the Times article.

“If true, these memoranda raise questions as to whether the President attempted to influence or impede the FBI’s investigation as it relates to Lt. Gen. Flynn,” Oversight Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz wrote in a letter sent Tuesday to FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe.

Chaffetz requested that McCabe hand over all memos, notes and recordings of any communications between Comey and Trump. The deadline set is May 24.

Comey’s associate said that he took extensive notes of his meetings with Trump.

A Jan. 27 White House meeting between Comey and Trump has also come under scrutiny. Comey associates have said that Trump asked him for a pledge of loyalty. Trump has denied the claim. Comey’s associate suggested that Comey also took notes following that meeting.

Ironically, Trump is who first broached the topic of his interactions with Comey. In a letter last Tuesday informing Comey he was being fired, Trump said that the former director told him on three separate occasions that he was not under investigation in the Russia probe.

