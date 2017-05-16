A growing number of Democrats have called on President Trump to release a transcript of his recent meeting in the Oval Office with two Russian officials when he reportedly revealed classified information.

A report in the Washington Post Monday that said the president disclosed information about a terrorist threat from the Islamic State in a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. This drew concern and outcry from Capitol Hill, and now several Democratic lawmakers are demanding the White House release a transcript of the meeting — if one exists.

On Tuesday, Sen. Chuck Schumer said that “if there’s nothing to hide” then a transcript should be released.

“Until the administration fully explains the facts of this case, the American people will rightly doubt if their president can handle our nation’s most closely kept secrets,” Schumer said.

The White House should make the transcript of @POTUS‘ mtg w/ the Russian Foreign Minister & Ambassador available to Intel Cmtes ASAP — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 16, 2017

Sen. Mark Warner, who is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, echoed Schumer: “We want to know what took place in that meeting, and my understanding is there may be recordings or transcripts.”

“Obviously, we’d like to see that with appropriate redactions,” he added.

Sen. Bernie sanders wrote on Twitter that Trump needed to “make public any recordings he has of talks in the Oval Office.”

A week ago Trump fired Comey. Now this. It’s vitally important that Trump make public any recordings he has of talks in the Oval Office. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 15, 2017

Meanwhile, key figures in the White House have refused to deny outright that Trump revealed classified information in his meeting with the two Russian officials.

Both National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Press Secretary Sean Spicer briefed reporters on Tuesday, yet neither flatly denied that he disclosed sensitive intelligence.

“We don’t say what’s classified, what’s not classified,” McMaster said. “I can say again that what was shared was wholly appropriate. The president in no way compromised any sources or methods in the course of this conversation.”