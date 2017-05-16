Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle says she has been in talks with President Trump to become the new White House press secretary.

In an interview with Bay Area News Group, Guilfoyle said the idea of her taking over the role has been “raised by a number of people” in the Trump administration.

“I’m a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country,” she said. “I think it’d be a fascinating job, it’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position.”

She was originally considered for the role before it eventually went to Sean Spicer, who some say might be on his way out as part of a White House staff shakeup.

“Sean Spicer is a very nice man and a patriot; he’s dedicated himself to this public service,” Guilfoyle said. “Very tough position he’s in — I wish him the best, and I know he puts a lot of effort into it.”

Guilfoyle is currently a co-host on Fox News’ “The Five” and has criticized the current press team on-air.

“If you want to be successful and do communications with President Trump, you have to be someone who he actually wants to spend a little bit of time with,” she said on the air. “You’ve got to insist on getting in front of POTUS, talk to him, and have like five, six minutes with him before you go out there and take the podium, and otherwise you’re driving blind.”

She said she believes she has a “good relationship” with the president.

“I think I enjoy a very straightforward and authentic, very genuine relationship, one that’s built on trust and integrity, and I think that’s imperative for success in that position.”

UPDATE: Both Fox News and Guilfoyle released statements later Tuesday emphasizing her current commitment to the network.

From Fox: “Kimberly is a valued member of the FOX News primetime lineup, and is under a long-term contract with the network.”

From Guilfoyle: “As I stated in the interview, I really love what I do and my job co-hosting The Five is tough to beat.”

