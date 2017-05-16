Ahead of Trump’s visit to Israel, General H.R. McMaster wouldn’t clarify Tuesday if President Trump believes the Western Wall is a part of Israel.

Trump will visit Israel and the Western Wall later this month, prompting a reporter to ask McMaster about Trump’s view on the Jewish holy site.

“That sounds like a policy decision,” McMaster responded.

“He’s going to the Western Wall mainly in connection with the theme to connect with three of the world’s great religions and … to pay homage to each of the religious sites that he’s visiting,” McMaster told reporters. “But also to highlight the theme that we all have to be united against really what are the enemies of all civilized people.”

According to recent reports, a senior member of the Trump team declined a request that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accompany the president to the Western Wall, allegedly telling Netanyahu that the site is “not your territory” but “part of the West Bank.”

Trump promised on the campaign trail to move the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but has appeared to move away from those promises prior to his trip.

