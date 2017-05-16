Politics
U.S. Republican Representative Darrell Issa visits Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 14, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly   U.S. Republican Representative Darrell Issa visits Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 14, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly   

Politico Reporter Claims Rep. Issa Flipped Her Off

Amber Athey
Amber Athey
9:45 PM 05/16/2017

Politico reporter Rachel Bade is claiming Republican California Rep. Darrell Issa gave her the middle finger when she asked him about the report President Trump requested former FBI director James Comey stop investigating Michael Flynn.

Bade wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening, “I just asked @DarrellIssa abt the Comey news and he flicked me off — literally gave me the middle finger — and kept walking. Said nothing”

However, Rep. Issa denied it ever happened, writing, “I respect @rachelmbade… I know she must have seen or heard something to believe this happened, but it didn’t.”

 

Issa further said that he didn’t answer Bade’s question because he was rushing to a vote.

Erica Warner, a congressional correspondent for the Associated Press, said she did not see Issa put up his middle finger, but did see him turn to Bade and her “react” to that move.

 

