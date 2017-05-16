Politico reporter Rachel Bade is claiming Republican California Rep. Darrell Issa gave her the middle finger when she asked him about the report President Trump requested former FBI director James Comey stop investigating Michael Flynn.

Bade wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening, “I just asked @DarrellIssa abt the Comey news and he flicked me off — literally gave me the middle finger — and kept walking. Said nothing”

I just asked @DarrellIssa abt the Comey news and he flicked me off — literally gave me the middle finger — and kept walking. Said nothing — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) May 16, 2017

However, Rep. Issa denied it ever happened, writing, “I respect @rachelmbade… I know she must have seen or heard something to believe this happened, but it didn’t.”

@rachaelmbade I respect @rachaelmbade and worked with her for years. I know she must have seen or heard something to believe this happened, but it didn’t — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) May 16, 2017

Issa further said that he didn’t answer Bade’s question because he was rushing to a vote.

@rachaelmbade (cont.) On not answering @rachelmbade’s question, I have nothing against her, there’s just limited time to talk when we’re rushing to vote! — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) May 16, 2017

Erica Warner, a congressional correspondent for the Associated Press, said she did not see Issa put up his middle finger, but did see him turn to Bade and her “react” to that move.

I was there. Not in position to see the gesture but saw Issa turn to Rachael, her react. I believe @rachaelmbade https://t.co/U248Af4u8t — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) May 17, 2017

