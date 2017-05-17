Donald Trump ripped the media as he delivered the commencement address at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., Wednesday.

In his first public remarks since the New York Times reported that he asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down the federal investigation into Mike Flynn, the president said he wanted to give the graduates “some life advice.” He began by congratulating them on their “incredible achievement,” but quickly returned to criticizing the press.

“I want to take this opportunity to give you some advice,” Trump said. “Over the course of life, you will find that things are not always fair. You have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight. Never, ever, ever give up. Things will work out just fine.”

“Look at the way I’ve been treated lately — especially by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great charity, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can’t let them get you down. You can’t let the critics and naysayers get in the way of your dreams. I guess that’s why I won, thank you. I guess that why we won.”

“Adversity makes your stronger. Don’t give up — don’t back down. Nothing worth doing ever, ever came easy. The more righteous your fight, the more opposition you will face.”

Trump then ran through a list of what he’s achieved in office so far.

“Jobs are pouring back into our country, a brand new Supreme Court Justice who is going to be fantastic of 45 years, a historic investment in our military, border crossings are down more than 70 percent in just a short period of time — a total record by the way, by the lot. We have saved the Second Amendment, expanded service for our veterans. We have begun plans and preparations for the border wall. We are working on major tax cuts for all. We are going to give you the largest one in American history if we get it the way we want it. We are also getting closer and closer day by day to great health care for our citizens.”

“We are setting the stage right now for many, many more things to come. The people understand what I’m doing and that’s the most important thing. I didn’t get elected to serve the Washington media or special interests,” Trump continued. “I got elected to serve the forgotten men and and women of our country. I will never stop fighting for you.”

In his speech, Trump made no mention of the New York Times report, which said he asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn because he thought his former national security adviser was “a good guy.”

“I hope you can let this go,” Trump said during an Oval Office meeting in mid-February, according to a memo Comey wrote afterwards. “I hope you can see your clear way to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.”

The White House denied the nature of the conversation that Comey detailed in his memo Tuesday night, but did not offer any further explanation.

“While the President has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the President has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” a senior administration official said. “The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the President and Mr. Comey.”