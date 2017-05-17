Sheriff David Clarke is taking a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security, but a lot of people are not happy about his new gig.

Juliette Kayyem, who used to serve in the same role under President Obama, said she is “floored” and “feel[s]” for her former staff members.

For those of you I’m just meeting, Clarke is taking my old position under Obama. I am floored. And feel for my career staff. https://t.co/DXa2mujlg5 — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) May 17, 2017

Black Lives Matter leader Deray McKesson said the hiring makes a “mockery of the entire government.”

This is a mockery of the entire government. Clarke is not fit to be in any role. https://t.co/TqTepHubJl — deray mckesson (@deray) May 17, 2017

Clarke, who is a Fox News contributor and Milwaukee County sheriff, has been accused of several scandals and has been heavily criticized for his opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Four people, including a newborn baby, have died in Clarke’s jail. https://t.co/PJcT8qn2eX — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 17, 2017

David Clarke is legit one of the worst people in American politics, responsible for multiple deaths & who traffics in fascist rhetoric. https://t.co/oag2tMtEFt — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) May 17, 2017

The Sheriff Clarke appointment would be the worst of the entire administration, hands down. Like, so bad it’s not actually funny. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 17, 2017

Underrated Clarke scandal: framing a woman for drunk-driving when one of his deputies broke her neck in a car crash https://t.co/uMpIgkjhT8 — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) May 17, 2017

A reminder that Sheriff Clarke thought ISIS and Black Lives Matter were forming an alliance to destroy America. https://t.co/Op5obGieG5 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 17, 2017

Sheriff Clarke will fit right in with all the other horrible humans we have running our government at the moment. — Alex Amadeo

Clarke’s jail: water kept from mentally ill inmate for 7 days before he died of dehydration https://t.co/ilVh0Nkp3c https://t.co/HaXJimYp8H — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 17, 2017

