Sheriff David Clarke is taking a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security, but a lot of people are not happy about his new gig.
Juliette Kayyem, who used to serve in the same role under President Obama, said she is “floored” and “feel[s]” for her former staff members.
For those of you I’m just meeting, Clarke is taking my old position under Obama. I am floored. And feel for my career staff. https://t.co/DXa2mujlg5
Black Lives Matter leader Deray McKesson said the hiring makes a “mockery of the entire government.”
This is a mockery of the entire government. Clarke is not fit to be in any role. https://t.co/TqTepHubJl
Clarke, who is a Fox News contributor and Milwaukee County sheriff, has been accused of several scandals and has been heavily criticized for his opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Four people, including a newborn baby, have died in Clarke’s jail. https://t.co/PJcT8qn2eX
David Clarke is legit one of the worst people in American politics, responsible for multiple deaths & who traffics in fascist rhetoric. https://t.co/oag2tMtEFt
The Sheriff Clarke appointment would be the worst of the entire administration, hands down. Like, so bad it’s not actually funny.
Underrated Clarke scandal: framing a woman for drunk-driving when one of his deputies broke her neck in a car crash https://t.co/uMpIgkjhT8
A reminder that Sheriff Clarke thought ISIS and Black Lives Matter were forming an alliance to destroy America. https://t.co/Op5obGieG5
Sheriff Clarke will fit right in with all the other horrible humans we have running our government at the moment.
Kind of speechless. https://t.co/c4yoMXv4Vw
Clarke’s jail: water kept from mentally ill inmate for 7 days before he died of dehydration https://t.co/ilVh0Nkp3c https://t.co/HaXJimYp8H
