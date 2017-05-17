Politics
People Are LIVID David Clarke Is Joining The Trump Team

4:34 PM 05/17/2017

Sheriff David Clarke is taking a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security, but a lot of people are not happy about his new gig.

Juliette Kayyem, who used to serve in the same role under President Obama, said she is “floored” and “feel[s]” for her former staff members.

Black Lives Matter leader Deray McKesson said the hiring makes a “mockery of the entire government.”

Clarke, who is a Fox News contributor and Milwaukee County sheriff, has been accused of several scandals and has been heavily criticized for his opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement.

