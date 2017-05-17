Trump Will Meet With Four FBI Director Candidates At The White House Wednesday

Donald Trump will interview four potential candidates for the position of FBI director at the White House Wednesday.

The prospects include acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating and former FBI official Richard McFeely, according to what press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force One Wednesday.

The search continues after the president fired former FBI director James Comey last week.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau,” Trump said in a letter to Comey that was dated Tuesday.

“It is essential that we find new leadership for the F.B.I. that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission.”

“You are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately.”