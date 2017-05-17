WATCH: Gen. Kelly Had A Wild Idea For Trump And His New Sword

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly quite literally saber-rattled with President Donald Trump during an event in New London, Conn. on Wednesday.

The president visited the U.S. Coast Guard Academy to participate in this year’s commencement exercises, joined by Gen. Kelly and a cadre of military officers. Trump gave remarks to the graduating cadets and their families, and participated in the commissioning ceremony. The graduating cadets gave President Trump a ceremonial saber to express their gratitude for his participation in the day’s proceedings.

Kelly cheekily suggested that Trump could use the saber on the press.

Gen. Kelly tells Pres. Trump "you can use that on the press" after he's presented with ceremonial saber at Coast Guard Academy commencement. pic.twitter.com/xj73oHxUdZ — ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2017



“You can use that on the press, sir,” Kelly said, flashing a smile.

“Yeah,” the president responded, patting Kelly on the knee.

It doesn’t appear that Trump and Kelly were aware their exchange was captured by cameras and microphones, though the comments generated a flurry of comments on Twitter.

Trump spoke for just under 30 minutes and returned to Washington after the event.

