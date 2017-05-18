CNN’s Kate Bolduan tried to attack Sheriff David Clarke Thursday by playing several clips of him saying things that many Americans enthusiastically agree with.

Bolduan began, “He has been one of the President’s biggest defenders on television and one of the most controversial figures in Donald Trump’s circle of friends, especially during the campaign. And now he may be joining the Donald Trump administration.”

She described Clarke as someone who is “known to be an enemy of the black lives matter movement” before complaining that he has “ignited controversy after controversy with comments like these.”

WATCH:

In one clip, Clarke said that “so many of the actions of the Occupy Movement and Black Lives Matter transcends peaceful protest and violates the rule of law we rely on. I call it ‘anarchy.'”

In another he’s seen standing up to notoriously biased Don Lemon to the point that Lemon tells his crew to cut the feed and go to commercial.

“I’m tired of all these crocodile tears about ‘the kids, the poor kids coming.’ We’re not talking about that,” Clarke said in yet another clip. “We’re talking about able-bodied grown men, fighting age, that should be back in Syria, back in the middle east, fighting for their country, coming over to the United States to spread Jihad.”