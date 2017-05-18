After the death of former Fox News chief Roger Ailes was reported, the “Fox & Friends” hosts gave an emotional tribute to their former boss.

Ainsley Earhardt opened the tribute while choking back tears, saying, “We just want to remember him.”

“Roger believed in hard work, he ran four political campaigns…many people out there would say he saved this country by starting the Fox News channel,” Earhardt said. “Roger gave every single one of us on this couch an opportunity.”

“You know, he went out in such a sad way but who doesn’t have sins?” she said, referencing the sexual harassment scandals that forced Ailes out of Fox News. “We all have our sins, we all have our cross to bear…but I am forever ever ever grateful. I know I would not have gotten this job if it were not for you.”

Brian Kilmeade said Ailes’ impact on the country was “beyond the shadow of a doubt.”

“He was a big personality,” Steve Doocy confirmed.

Janice Dean, who was audibly crying into a tissue during the segment, said “I wouldn’t be here without that man.”

“When I was diagnosed with MS he got on the phone and said, ‘Whatever we can do for your family,’ because we were all part of a family, and you know he was a presence and he will be missed.”

