Gowdy Reportedly Considering Running For Oversight Chair

Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina is reportedly considering a bid for chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Current House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office before the end of June, according to The Washington Post, leaving his post on the powerful committee open.

In addition to Gowdy, Reps. Dennis Ross of Florida and Steve Russell of Oklahoma have also been floated to fill the role.

“TREY GOWDY, DENNIS ROSS & STEVE RUSSELL are all reaching out to STEERING COMMITTEE members about Oversight gavel, sources tell me,” The Hill’s Scott Wong tweeted Thursday. Gowdy’s office has confirmed he hasn’t ruled out seeking the position and is going through the process of discussing qualifications with his congressional colleagues. “Rep. Gowdy is talking to members in the conference about the qualities they believe are most important for the next Chairman to possess,” Gonzalez said in a statement to The Post and Courier. Politico reports House GOP leadership was courting Gowdy in April in an attempt to avoid having Rep. Jim Jordan — the former head of the House Freedom Caucus — lead the committee if Rep. Jimmy Duncan of Tennessee, the most senior member on the panel next to Chaffetz, opts not to run. Rep. Mark Sanford of South Carolina — a member of the House Freedom Caucus — is also reportedly weighing running for the post. The chairman will be responsible for the carrying out oversight on the executive branch.

