Liar Liar Pelosi’s Pants Are On Fire [VIDEO]

This week, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spoke at the Center for American Progress’ “Idea Conference” where she claimed that seven million veterans would lose healthcare tax credits for their families under the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

What she failed to mention is that Republicans already addressed this issue, assuring that the IRS regulation that guarantees this tax credit would be re-written to fit the new healthcare law. Furthermore, of the seven million vets mentioned, many of them do no utilize the tax credit because they already receive health benefits from their employers.

In other words, the number of seven million is an exaggeration in the first place.

Luckily, The Daily Caller decided to take the opportunity of Nancy Pelosi making another outrageously false claim and turn it into a work of video art. We hope everyone can enjoy it, even Pelosi and those who foolishly believed her pants-on-fire remarks.