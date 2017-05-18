Politics

Sick: Liberal Journalists Celebrate The Death Of Fox News Founder Roger Ailes

Derek Hunter
Contributor
9:49 AM 05/18/2017

The death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes shocked fans of the network and the world of journalism Thursday morning. But many liberals, who despise his creating, took the opportunity of the man’s death to attack him and the network he created.

Unable to contain their contempt, they took to social media to attack the man.

Though some of the tweets have since been deleted by their authors, the magic of screen captures allows the Internet to relive their poor taste forever.

Huffington Post’s senior politics editor:

 

 

Screen capture from Twitter

Screen capture from Twitter

Screen capture from Twitter

Screen capture from Twitter

Screen capture from Twitter

Screen capture from Twitter

Screen capture from Twitter

Screen capture from Twitter

Screen capture from Twitter

However, it was all nasty. MSNBC’s Al Sharpton managed to show some class.

Many of the cable news networks handled Ailes’ death with class as well, although one particular network was especially nasty.  Watch to see their reactions:

