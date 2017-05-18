Sick: Liberal Journalists Celebrate The Death Of Fox News Founder Roger Ailes

The death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes shocked fans of the network and the world of journalism Thursday morning. But many liberals, who despise his creating, took the opportunity of the man’s death to attack him and the network he created.

Unable to contain their contempt, they took to social media to attack the man.

Though some of the tweets have since been deleted by their authors, the magic of screen captures allows the Internet to relive their poor taste forever.

Huffington Post’s senior politics editor:

Yes, Roger Ailes was a TV genius. He also had an apparently monstrous personal life and nasty, dangerous editorial instincts. — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) May 18, 2017

@samsteinhp Why is #MorningJoe salivating over Ailes? He was garbage who helped ruin America. — Craig Solo (@craigsolotweets) May 18, 2017

A lesson of today: if you live as an abusive, cynical scoundrel who loves nothing more than your own power, no one will cry when you die. — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) May 18, 2017

However, it was all nasty. MSNBC’s Al Sharpton managed to show some class.

I’ve known Roger Ailes for over 30 years. We’ve fought, debated and exchanged war stories. He had real passion and a master strategist for — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 18, 2017

what he believed. We didn’t agree on much and I protested him many times. However his impact on US Culture is undeniable. He is a study ! — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 18, 2017

