Sen. Elizabeth Warren proved again she lacks foreign policy chops, forgetting the name of a Department of Defense program that received nearly $1 billion in 2016 funding.

Warren made the gaffe during a Thursday hearing in the Senate Armed Services Committee, and luckily Sen. John McCain was there to correct her mistakes.

“We also increased our own spending in the region through the European Resistance Initiative – ERI – deploying equipment…” Warren said.

“It is Reassurance, Reassurance Initiative…” McCain corrected firmly.

“Oh, I’m Sorry, Reassurance, you’re right, thank you,” Warren ceded.

WATCH:



The European Reassurance Initiative “reassure[s] allies of the U.S. commitment to their security and territorial integrity as members of the NATO Alliance.”

The program has been around since 1914 and received nearly $1 billion in 2016 funding so Warren really has little excuse for the mishap.

A google search for “European Resistance Initiative” returns no relevant results.

