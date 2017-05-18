Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain said early Thursday that he has “been worse treated” than President Donald Trump.

On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” McCain responded to Trump’s claims during his commencement speech at the US Coast Guard Academy that “no politician in history…has been treated worse or more unfairly.”

“President Trump is still trying to make this a divisive political issue, saying it’s a personal attack and that no one has ever been treated as unfairly, ” David Ignatius of the Washington Post said. “What can you do as a Republican senator with your colleagues to prevent this from being as bitterly polarizing as it seems the president would like to make it?”

McCain didn’t seem to care for the president’s assertion that he has been treated the most unfairly.

“Well, David, first of all, I have been worse treated than President Trump has, so let’s make sure that we know about that,” McCain shot back as the “Morning Joe” hosts laughed.

