Republican Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz officially announced Thursday that he will resign his congressional seat on June 30.

Chaffetz, who serves as the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said back in April that he was not planning on running for reelection, but some speculated he may step down before the end of his term.

Citing a desire to spend more time with his family, Chaffetz said he would officially step down on June 30, 2017.

“As you know, after careful consideration and long discussion with my wife, Julie, we agree the time has come for us to move on from this part of our life,” Chaffetz wrote in his resignation letter. “This week I sent a letter to Governor Herbert indicating my intention to resign from Congress effective June 30, 2017.”

“Serving you in the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly nine years has been a rare honor and privilege,” he said. “When I first ran for Congress in 2008 I promised I would get in, serve, and get out. I told voters I did not believe Congress should be a lifetime career. I knew from day one that my service there would not last forever.”

On Wednesday, Chaffetz invited former FBI Director James Comey to testify in front of Congress next Wednesday — the same day the FBI is expected to deliver documents related to Comey and Trump’s communications.

Some have speculated that Chaffetz will be taking on a role at Fox News starting in July.

