Ryan Dismisses Speculation Republicans Want President Pence

WASHINGTON — Speaker of the House Paul Ryan disputed the idea that Republican leaders secretly hope Vice President Mike Pence takes over the presidency from Donald Trump.

“I’m not even going to give credence to that. I’m not going to comment on that. There’s not even a point in commenting on that,” Ryan blasted out at his weekly presser.

When asked if the flood of daily “dramas” coming from the White House could be lessened, Ryan replied, “Well it’s always nice to have less drama, but the point I’m trying to make is people in the country really know is that we are busy at work trying to solve their problems. So, I realize that there’s a lot in the media these days that doesn’t seize up Congress.”

Ryan, however, welcomed the Justice Department’s appointment of Robert Mueller as Special Counsel saying, “The special counsel I think helps assure people in the Justice Department that we’re going to go do their jobs independently and thoroughly which is what we called for all along.”

The Speaker added that the House will continue its investigation into Russia’s meddling into the 2016 election with its own appropriate committees and the timeline of a tax reform package will not be delayed until next year, despite reports saying otherwise.

“Our goal, and I feel very confident we’re going to meet this goal, is calendar year 2017 for tax reform. And we’re making good progress,” Ryan said.

