According to three sources, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) is expected to announce Thursday that he is stepping down before the end of his congressional term.

Chaffetz announced in April that he was not running for reelection after “long consultation” and “prayerful consideration” and was considering stepping down early. Sources now say he is planning on leaving Congress on June 30, reports Politico.

JASON CHAFFETZ expected to announce today he will step down from Congress early. Comes days after Comey subpoena.His office declines comment — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 18, 2017

Chaffetz did not respond to Politico’s requests for comments on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

Chaffetz currently serves as the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Yesterday, the committee invited James Comey to testify next Wednesday at 9:30 am. The FBI is expected to deliver subpoenaed documents regarding Comey’s communications with President Trump on the same day.

According to other reports, Chaffetz has been seeking employment at Fox News, and may take a “substantial role” at the network as early as July.

