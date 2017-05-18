Politics
US President Donald Trump speaks during the US Coast Guard Academy Commencement Ceremony in New London, Connecticut, May 17, 2017. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images   US President Donald Trump speaks during the US Coast Guard Academy Commencement Ceremony in New London, Connecticut, May 17, 2017. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images   

Trump Is ‘Very Close’ To Naming A New FBI Director

Photo of Alex Pfeiffer
Alex Pfeiffer
Reporter
5:13 PM 05/18/2017

President Trump told reporters Thursday that he is “very close” to naming a new FBI director.

The president made the comments during an Oval Office meeting with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. Trump also confirmed that former Democratic Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman is a contender for the role. The former presidential candidate met with Trump Wednesday and the Associated Press reported that he said it was a “good meeting.”

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 17: Former U.S. Sen. Joseph Lieberman departs the White House after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump May 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump is interviewing candidates to replace former FBI Director James Comey who was fired last week. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump also interviewed former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, acting director Andrew McCabe, and former top FBI official Richard McFeely. The next FBI director will have to be confirmed by the Senate and is given a ten-year appointment.

Many senators have said they will not support the nomination of a former politician.

