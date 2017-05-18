Trump Says He Is The Victim Of The ‘Single Greatest Witch Hunt’ In American History

Donald Trump said the investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election — and whether his campaign staff colluded with them — is the greatest political witch hunt in American history.

Nearly 12 hours after the president was informed that the Department of Justice had appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian meddling in the election, he tweeted: “With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel [sic]appointed!”

Minutes later, he added, “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”

His reaction on Twitter differs vastly from reports coming out of the White House Wednesday night, which said Trump was “measured” when White House Counsel Don McGahn told him that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel.

Trump issued a statement shortly after the announcement that said he thought the investigation would prove him right: that there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russian government.

“As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity,” Trump said. “I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country.” (RELATED: Trump Repeats There Was No Collusion)