Trump’s Advisers Are Urging Him To Hire An Outside Lawyer As Investigation Into Russia Moves Forward

Advisers are urging Donald Trump to hire an outside lawyer as the investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election — and whether there was collusion with his campaign staff — moves forward.

According to what several people briefed on the conversations told the New York Times, the president’s top aides have recommended he hire an “experienced outside lawyer.” That guidance came before the Department of Justice appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian interference Wednesday night.

“Trump has signaled he is likely to hire a new lawyer, but has not yet made a decision, according to three people who have spoken with him,” the Times noted. “Mr. Trump is said to recognize that he needs help beyond the White House counsel.”

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel for the investigation into Russia meddling nearly a week after Trump fired James Comey.

Though aides said Trump was “measured” when White House Counsel Don McGahn informed him of the news, he offered a different reaction on Twitter Thursday morning.

“This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”