Anthony Weiner Says His Sexual Deviancy Is A ‘Sickness’

Anthony Weiner broke down and cried in court Friday while pleading guilty to charges related to his sexting relationship with a 15-year-old girl in early 2016.

The former Democratic congressman and husband of Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin pled guilty to transmitting sexual material to a minor and will have to register as a sex offender, the Associated Press reported.

A copy of Weiner’s remarks provided to the press before his testimony said Weiner didn’t realize the depths of his “sickness” until fall 2016 — months after his sexting relationship with the girl ended.

“I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse,” Weiner said. He is expected to receive approximately two years in prison.

Weiner sent numerous sexually explicit messages to the girl over a series of months, according to text messages and photos obtained by The Daily Mail. “I would bust that tight pussy so hard and so often that you would leak and limp for a week,” Weiner reportedly said in one message. He also sent photos of himself to the girl, including one in which he was shirtless at a pool, and reportedly solicited sexually explicit pictures her.

The investigation into Weiner’s sexting relationship with the girl led the FBI to briefly re-open its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state.

Abedin, one of Clinton’s most trusted aides, regularly forwarded Hillary Clinton’s emails to Weiner, former FBI Director James Comey revealed earlier this month. Some of those emails contained classified information. (RELATED: Huma Abedin Forwarded Hillary’s Classified Emails To Her Husband, Anthony Weiner)

Weiner’s political career was plagued by a series of sexting scandals, the first of which took place in 2011, eventually leading to then-Rep. Weiner’s resignation.

Weiner ran for New York City mayor in 2013 before the second sexting scandal hit. In that scandal, Weiner was revealed to have used the pseudonym “Carlos Danger” for his sexting exploits.

Follow Hasson on Twitter @PeterJHasson