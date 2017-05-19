A CNN reporter’s mouth disconnected from his brain during a segment Friday, forcing him to awkwardly stumble and stutter through his talking points.

CNN cut to senior Washington correspondent Joe Johns to give viewers updates on Donald Trump and James Comey, but the segment didn’t go as planned.

“Now, the president also talking about his interactions with the fired FBI director James Comey and indicating that,” Johns said before he stuttered for a bit, “among other things, he thinks James Comey is, uh.”

“Let me start again,” Johns said, recognizing his ramble made little sense.

“What the president did say, uh, about James Comey, uh, in his tweets certainly, that Comey was, uh,” Johns tried to continue before stuttering for a few seconds again, “giving up certain information, in other words, that he might not or should not be giving.”

The transcript is a bit confusing since Johns was having such a hard time stringing together words, so you’re better off just watching the video.

WATCH:

