A former ambassador in the Obama administration says that Russia absolutely cannot be trusted, except for when the U.S. was able to negotiate the Iran deal with them, of course.

On MSNBC on Friday, Wendy Sherman, who served as the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, said Trump should not have shared intelligence that came from one of our allies with Russia.

“It’s also playing right into the Russians hands,” Sherman said. “Putin must be having a field day at home as he watches all of this.”

“[Q]uite frankly, most of the world doesn’t want the United States going forward into the future with Russia.”

However, she then goes on to try to explain why negotiating the Iran deal with them was somehow a different scenario.

“It’s not that there haven’t been times we can’t work with Russia, we certainly did on the Iran negotiation,” she argued. “But with eyes wide open, with severe limits, and an understanding of their aggressive behavior.”

