Jeb: Trump Needs To Fire ‘Disloyal’ Staffers

Former Florida governor Jeb Bush thinks President Donald Trump needs to fire people who aren’t loyal to him, Axios reports.

Speaking at a Las Vegas hedge fund conference on Friday, Bush offered some free advice to the president: find the leakers, and fire them.

“There’s too many different interests and the problem with this is I’ve never seen a White House as leaky as this one,” Bush said, noting that “there could be 15 to 20 sources on a particular subject.” (RELATED: Top Republicans Worried Evan McMullin Secretly Taped Conversations)

“People should be fired if they’re disloyal to the President of the United States and leaking. Good administrations set that tone and don’t have to fire people because people have a little bit more discipline and structure,” he said.

Bush also said that Trump needs to “stop tweeting,” and reminded the audience that he predicted that Trump would be a “chaos president,” according to CNN.

“When I ran for office, I said he is a chaos candidate and would be a chaos president,” Bush said. “Unfortunately, so far chaos organizes the presidency right now.”

