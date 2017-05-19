Hoping to get away from heightened tensions in the U.S., Donald Trump will head out on his first foreign trip Friday as President of the United States.

Footage of President Trump and his wife Melania boarding Air Force One show them looking confident and excited to head to Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Israel.

The couple waved at the crowd and stopped to talk to their crew before heading up the steps to enter the plane. Criticized in the past for not turning around to wave before boarding, Trump and his wife made sure to smile and give big waves this time.

Melania looked especially stunning during the boarding process, wearing a blood orange pencil skirt with a tucked-in white blouse and nude heels.

Many pundits are painting the trip abroad as a chance for Trump to escape from the week’s scandals, including allegations that he asked former FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.

