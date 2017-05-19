Woodward: The Media Is ‘Binge-Drinking The Anti-Trump Kool-Aid’ [VIDEO]

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward said Friday the media’s eagerness to fight President Donald Trump is getting in the way of good journalism.

Too many members of the press are “binge drinking the anti-Trump Kool-Aid,” he said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“Stick to the reporting,” he said, adding: “One of the realities here is that we’ve got an old newspaper war going between The New York Times and The Washington Post. It’s good. and some very powerful stories. At the same time, I think it’s time to dial back a little bit about because there are people around … who are kind of binge drinking the anti-Trump Kool-Aid. And that is not going to work in journalism. Let the politicians have that binge drinking.”

Tump said he was the most persecuted politician in history in a commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Wednesday.

“Look at the way I’ve been treated lately,” he said. “Especially by the media. No politician in history and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse, or more unfairly. You can’t let them get you down. You can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams.”

