Bernie Sanders Campaigns For Montana House Race

Former 2016 Democratic presidential hopeful Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigned in Montana for House candidate Rob Quist over the course of the weekend.

Sanders, a self-described Democratic-Socialist, appeared at four campaign rallies with Quist, a 69-year-old folk singer, across the state on Saturday and Sunday.

“Montana, you are about to make history,” he said, according to The Hill. “This is not a focus group guy. This is a man of the people.”

Quist, who is running against Republican Greg Gianforte and Libertarian Mark Wicks, said he finds Sanders to be an “inspiration.”

“I have the great honor of introducing someone who is proving that you can stand up to the big corporate interests in this country and do a grassroots movement and involve the people,” Quist told the crowd. “People, this is one of our champions. And he has been a great inspiration for me.”

Montana overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton winning just 35.4 percent of the vote.

The election for the at-large seat is slated to take place on May 25.

