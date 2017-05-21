California Democrat Chair During Speech: ‘F**k Donald Trump!’

John Burton, the outgoing chair of the California Democratic Party, proclaimed, “f**k Donald Trump!” during an event speech on Saturday.

Outgoing @ca_dem chair @Johnburton gets standing O w final words to his party, finger upraised: “[email protected] Donald Trump!” pic.twitter.com/VIqNQlhDJc

— Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) May 20, 2017

Outgoing Dem chair John Burton: “all together now: fuck Donald Trump.” While crowd holds up two middle fingers. pic.twitter.com/mDvgkhY7uY — Jonathan J. Cooper (@jjcooper) May 20, 2017

Burton also recently told protesters at an event to “shut the f**k up and go outside.” The protesters were reportedly in favor of single-payer and didn’t think the Democratic party was strong enough on the issue. Burton told them, “put your f*** sign down…we’re all for it.”

Warning, explicit language:

‘Shut the fuck up and go outside,’ #CADem17 chair John Burton tells protesters b4 @TomPerez speaks pic.twitter.com/aKwhXl9n1u — David Siders (@davidsiders) May 20, 2017

Burton was accused of sexual harassment in 2008. The woman who accused him said, “I had a dream of helping homeless children through a job I loved,” and that Burton, “turned that dream into a sexual harassment nightmare and quite frankly a living hell,” by allegedly commenting on her nipples, breasts, and thongs.

Burton settled the $10 million suit with the accuser.

Other comments reportedly made during the convention included Sen. Kamala Harris accusing Trump of having a policy of, “Russia First, America Second.”

