Convicted Child Molester Working For Maine’s Largest Left-Wing Group

Convicted sex offender Douglas Lane is working with Maine’s largest left-leaning activist group Maine People’s Alliance.

Lane was seen working with young volunteers and attending events with the group on several occasions, despite the fact that he has two convictions for sexually assaulting a minor child, according to a report from Main First Media.

The site published several pictures that show Lane attending a “refugee solidarity event” with several young participants. He’s also shown participating in a candlelight vigil and working in Maine People’s Alliance branch office.

The Daily Caller News Foundation was unable to verify to what extent Lane is affiliated with the Maine People’s Alliance since the group didn’t respond to a request for comment from multiple offices. It is unknown if he is a paid employee or a volunteer with the organization.

The group is hiring phone organizers and field canvassers in both its Portland and Bangor offices, according to the website.

Lane was convicted of two counts of gross sexual assault in the Androscoggin County Superior Court on Dec. 6, 1999, according to the Maine Police Department. Supervisor of the Maine State Sex Offender Registry Greg Paquet confirmed that the first offense occurred in 1996 and another in 1997. The victim in both cases was under 14 years of age at the time of the offense.

Paquet also confirmed that Lane isn’t required to identify himself as a registered sex offender under Maine Law, meaning that it was legal and possible for him to interact with the activist group without revealing his past.

Perhaps the most disturbing revelation is Lane’s information was removed from the publicly available state offender online registry due to the fact that his offense occurred before Maine code specifically ordered such information to appear on an online database.

There is only one report from the Sun-Journal published in 2011 that lists Lane as a sex offender, and it’s behind a subscriber-based paywall. The only way to confirm that Lane is a convicted sex offender is to contact the Maine state registry and provided detailed information on him either by phone or via email.

Paquet asserted that a Maine Statute forbids convicted sex offenders from “intentionally or knowingly” initiating contact with a minor aged 14 years or younger. The code also bans convicted sex offenders from entering a public or private elementary or middle school or any property that contains a child care center. Athletic field, parks, and other recreational facilities are also banned.

The exact location of any of the published pictures is unknown, but an independent source told the DCNF that Lane was seen attending a meeting with state lawmakers in Maine’s capitol with several young attendees.

The Main People’s Alliance recently launched a massive campaign in support of Universal Family Care last Monday. The group’s proposed legislation includes a system that allows Maine families to get vouchers for free access to in-home child care, according to the group’s press release.

The group says that several members of Maine’s child care industries worked with the Maine People’s Alliance to lobby state legislators to support the plan. It is unknown if Lane participated in that activity.

Follow Phillip On Twitter

Have a Tip? Let us Know

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].