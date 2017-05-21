National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster had a strong message Sunday for those leaking classified information out of the White House.

On ABC’s “This Week,” host George Stephanopoulos asked the retired general if President Trump “confronted the Russians on their interference in our election” during his recent meeting with the Russian foreign minister.

McMaster’s annoyance with the question was apparent almost immediately.

“Well, I’m not going to divulge more of that meeting,” he said with a bit of a sarcastic smile.

Then he seemed to address the next part of his answer to the many leakers giving classified information on the Trump and Lavrov meeting to the press, explaining how the meetings are “supposed” to be private.

“Those meetings, as you know, are supposed to be privileged. They’re supposed to be confidential,” he said. “They’re supposed to allow the president and other leaders to have frank exchanges.”

