A group of students at the University of Notre Dame chose to walk out of Vice President Mike Pence’s speech during their commencement ceremony.

According to footage captured by WNDU, a large group of students chose to stand up and leave the stadium where their commencement was being held when Pence was introduced.

A large group of students just walked out of Notre Dame’s commencement during VP Mike Pence’s address. #ND2017 pic.twitter.com/g3dCuqPbXg — WNDU (@WNDU) May 21, 2017

Students expressed plans to stage the walkout with the hashtag, “#WalkoutND.”

Notre Dame broke with their longstanding tradition of inviting the president to deliver the commencement address during his first year in office, seemingly trying to avoid potential controversy surrounding Trump, and invited Pence instead. (RELATED: Mike Pence Makes Some Students Feel ‘Unsafe’ At Notre Dame)

While some students clearly weren’t happy with the replacement either, one attendee reported that members of the crowd boo’ed the students who walked out.

Yes. A lot in the crowd and students boo’ed those leaving. https://t.co/VPsqJ8uSDl — Summer Ratcliff (@SummerRatcliff) May 21, 2017

Pence tells graduates if they hold fast to God, they will reach unimaginable heights. Crowd applauded after a quick ” go Irish” — Travis Robinson (@TRobinsonWNDU) May 21, 2017

