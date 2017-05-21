Rubio On Trump: ‘People Got What They Voted For’

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio called President Donald Trump’s White House unconventional and claimed it’s what the American people voted for, during an interview on CBS Face The Nation Sunday.

“I don’t understand why people are that shocked. This president ran a very unconventional campaign,” Rubio told host John Dickerson. “This White House is not much different from the campaign. People got what they voted for. They elected him.”

Rubio, who challenged Trump for the 2016 Republican nomination for president, became a fervent critic of the Trump campaign. Rubio called Trump a “con-artist” who was “wholly unprepared to be president of the United States,” during a Republican presidential primary debate Feb. 2016.

While Rubio stands by everything he said during the 2016 campaign, he offered some measured support for the president Sunday.

“Obviously, it’s in the best interest of this country to help him succeed,” he said.

As a prominent figure on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Rubio acknowledged the differences between Trump and past White House administrations.

“As far as the drama’s concerned, yeah it’s unique,” he said. “It’s different from anything we’ve confronted.

He also offered Trump some advice.

“I do think the White House would benefit from some systems in place that perhaps avoid some of the unnecessary friction points that come up on a daily basis,” Rubio said.

The Florida senator also expressed his disagreement with Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey. He claimed the move created unnecessary pressure on U.S. – Russian relations. He also expressed confidence in the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

