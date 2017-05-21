Sen. Marco Rubio had to remind Jake Tapper on Sunday that the numerous news reports about President Trump are unverified.

Tapper, host of CNN’s “State of the Union,” asked the Republican senator from Florida if Trump may have obstructed justice.

Rubio was not impressed by Tapper’s evidence: a pile of news reports from anonymous or indirect sources.

“We don’t know yet,” Rubio said of the obstruction charges. “Number one, I haven’t seen those notes. Number two we have yet to take the testimony from Director Comey.”

“You say, ‘someone who knows him says,’ well we’re gonna have him in two weeks in front of the Intelligence Committee,” Rubio said. “He’ll be asked that question. So in two weeks we’ll know a lot more.”

He then slammed the press for trying to “litigate” against Trump with their reporting.

“The best way to [get the facts out] is not to litigate it in the press, but to do our work and put the report in a way that’s credible.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter