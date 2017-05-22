John Burton, the head of the California Democratic Party, responded to anti-corporate greed protesters Saturday by telling them to “shut the fuck up or go outside.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was set to speak at a party convention but was met by protesters demanding the party — and DNC chair Tom Perez, who was in attendance — cut ties with corporate donors and implement single-payer healthcare.

The protests angered Burton, who stepped up to the mic and lashed out, saying the Democratic Party had been fighting for single-payer “since before you were born.”

“Hey, shut the fuck up or go outside,” Burton yelled to the crowd.

Single-payer advocates interrupt @Mayor_Steinberg speech at @CA_Dem convention and John Burton steps in pic.twitter.com/mhcHDAdzcQ — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) May 20, 2017

“Parade all you want, but unless we put it on the ballot or elect new Democrats you can walk up and down the street and people still aren’t going to have decent healthcare,” he said. “So let’s get with it.”

California Democratic Party head John Burton tells demonstrators at convention to “shut the f*ck up.” Good way to get supporters..#CADem17 pic.twitter.com/QFSrTN1caU — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) May 20, 2017

Tom Perez, the head of the DNC, was met with protesters as well and had to shout his speech to make sure he was heard over the roaring crowd.

Follow Amber on Twitter