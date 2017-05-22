Flynn To Plead The Fifth

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn is expected to decline a congressional subpoena for documents and invoke his fifth amendment privilege on Monday, the Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

The subpoena is for documents relating to the committee’s ongoing investigation on Russia. The deadline for Flynn to produce the documents was Wednesday. Flynn’s pending invocation comes as the investigations into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia has become a hot button issue in the wake of Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

The former Army general offered to testify before House and Senate investigators in exchange for immunity in March. Neither committee accepted the offer.

Trump fired Flynn in February after he was discovered to have hidden his contacts with the Russian ambassador from White House officials, specifically Vice President Mike Pence. Flynn reportedly received money from both Russia and Turkey. He was allegedly paid a $45,000 for a speech at a gala for the Kremlin-backed RT news agency and $530,000 for lobbying on behalf of the Turkish government.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said Flynn was “not cooperating” with the committee’s investigation last week, but did not say whether the former advisor would testify at the time.

The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Richard Pollock contributed to this report.

