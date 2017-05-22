Politics
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross waves after speaking about new tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber from the White House in Washington, U.S. April 25, 2017.REUTERS/Yuri Gripas   U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross waves after speaking about new tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber from the White House in Washington, U.S. April 25, 2017.REUTERS/Yuri Gripas   

Ross Praises Lack Of Saudi Protests [VIDEO]

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
9:42 AM 05/22/2017

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross praised the lack of protesters during President Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia, apparently unaware that Saudi protesters may be jailed or killed by their government.

“There’s no question that they are liberalizing their society,” Ross claimed on CNBC Monday.

“The other thing that was fascinating to me…there was not a single hint of a protester anywhere there the whole time we were there,” he continued.

The host interrupted him and tried to explain that the government does not allow their citizens to protest–protesters may be jailed or beheaded–but Ross seemed to brush off the explanation.

“In theory that could be true but boy there certainly was no sign of it. There wasn’t a single effort at any incursion,” he said before praising the Saudi security detail for gifting him with a bushel of dates.

“They gave me two gigantic bushels of dates as a present,” Ross exclaimed. “That was a pretty from-the-heart, very genuine gesture and it really touched me.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter

 

 

Tags: Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, Wilbur Ross
  Show comments