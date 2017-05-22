Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross praised the lack of protesters during President Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia, apparently unaware that Saudi protesters may be jailed or killed by their government.

“There’s no question that they are liberalizing their society,” Ross claimed on CNBC Monday.

“The other thing that was fascinating to me…there was not a single hint of a protester anywhere there the whole time we were there,” he continued.

The host interrupted him and tried to explain that the government does not allow their citizens to protest–protesters may be jailed or beheaded–but Ross seemed to brush off the explanation.

“In theory that could be true but boy there certainly was no sign of it. There wasn’t a single effort at any incursion,” he said before praising the Saudi security detail for gifting him with a bushel of dates.

“They gave me two gigantic bushels of dates as a present,” Ross exclaimed. “That was a pretty from-the-heart, very genuine gesture and it really touched me.”

WATCH:

Wilbur Ross touts the lack of protests in Saudi Arabia during Trump’s visit (maybe it’s because protesters are jailed & sometimes beheaded?) pic.twitter.com/DQIENgtopz — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 22, 2017

Follow Amber on Twitter