Ex-CIA Chief John Brennan said he is “unaware” of any attempts by President Trump to enlist the help of members of the intelligence community to impede the investigation into Michael Flynn.

During Brennan’s Tuesday testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) asked Brennan about reports that claim Trump put pressure on members of the intelligence community.

“Have any members of the IC shared with you their concerns the president was attempting to enlist the help of the intelligence community to drop the Flynn investigation?” Schiff asked.

“No, sir,” Brennan responded.

“Are you aware of any efforts the president has made to enlist the support of the intelligence community personnel to push back on a narrative involving the collusion issue that Mr. Rooney was asking about?”

“I am unaware of that,” Brennan said flatly.

WATCH:

Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence, said during his own testimony early Tuesday that he would not answer whether or not Trump pressured him to publicly deny Russian collusion.

