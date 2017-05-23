Dem Senator Says ‘Resist’ Movement Is ‘A Waste Of My Time’ [VIDEO]

North Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp said the so-called “resistance” to the Trump administration is a waste of her time.

“The thing is that there are two things that are happening that are really challenging us,” Heitkamp said in a Monday meeting with the North Dakota Chamber of Commerce, according to a video posted online by the NTK Network.

“One is the resist movement. Which is nothing. Just resist, right? Don’t do anything, just resist,” she said.

Anti-Trumpers have carried out a “resistance” to the administration, using social media and a series of protests this year. There’s even a Resistance Party website dedicated to fighting Trump’s agenda.

Heitkamp is one of several moderate Democrats facing a potentially tough reelection campaign in 2018. President Donald Trump handily won North Dakota with more than 64 percent of the vote.

The senator has worked with Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration on some energy and environment issues, but GOP campaigners still see her as a Senate seat they can upset.

“I think that’s a waste of my time, if all I’m there for is to resist,” Heitkamp said in the meeting. “That’s not persuasive.”

Heitkamp said the “resist” movement presented a challenge to Senate Democrats. She generally supports Trump administration energy policy goals, including approval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

Heitkamp voted to confirm Trump’s nominees to head the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of the Interior and Department of Energy. She also voted with Republicans to repeal an Obama-era regulation on coal mine discharge into streams and rivers.

The senator also recently voted against legislation to repeal an Interior Department rule to cut methane emissions from oil and gas operations on public lands.

