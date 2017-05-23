Intel Chief: Russians May Have Held Back Clinton Bombs For Her Presidency

The Russians may have had more damning information bombs held in reserve for an anticipated Hillary Clinton presidency, former CIA Director John Brennan said in a congressional hearing Tuesday.

“There was a traditional animus between [Vladimir Putin] and Secretary Clinton,” Brennan told a House intelligence hearing exploring Russian involvement in the democratic process, as well as the Trump administration’s ties to Russia.

The former intelligence chief hinted that the Russians may have obtained additional information through hacking that they did not release prior to the election. (RELATED: Anyone Who Reads About Russian Hacks And Donald Trump Should Read This First)

“If they did collect more information about her that they did not release, I think they were probably husbanding it for another day,” Brennan explained.

South Carolina Representative Trey Gowdy asked the former CIA director whether he thought Russia had information in reserve. When Brennan refused to answer in an open session, Gowdy again pushed for a yes or no answer. Brennan did not publicly confirm or deny whether U.S. intelligence agencies believe Russia has additional information on Clinton to disseminate.

“The efforts to further hurt her if she became president, that information or any derogatory information on her, could have been husbanded for a post-election period,” Brennan further revealed.

Brennan emphasized that Russia’s primary goal was to weaken Clinton’s candidacy. The former intelligence chief said that the Russians may have tried to boost Trump’s prospects, even though they likely believed his prospects were low. The main aspiration was to hurt Clinton’s candidacy. (RELATED: CONFIRMED: Putin’s Election Hacking Was About Hurting Clinton, Not Helping Trump)

“I think that they anticipated that Secretary Clinton was going to win the election,” Brennan said, commenting on Russian meddling in the election. “I believe that they tried to damage and bloody her before the election, but also I would have anticipated that had she been elected their efforts to denigrate her and hurt her would have continued during her presidency.”

