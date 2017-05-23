Poll: Split Between Democrats And Rest Of Country On Trump-Russia Narrative

A strong majority of Democrats believe there is evidence of Donald Trump’s campaign colluding with Russia in meddling in the presidential election, even though no such evidence has come to light, a new poll reveals.

A new Harvard-Harris survey released to The Hill shows that 74 percent of Democrats believe there is evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia, while 80 percent of Republicans say no evidence of collusion exists. Just 38 percent of independents think there’s evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.

To date, there is no public evidence of collusion, and Democrats in Congress have repeatedly admitted that they have not seen any such evidence. (RELATED: Even Maxine Waters Says There’s No Evidence Of Trump-Russia Collusion [VIDEO])

Independents are also more likely to agree with Republicans that President Trump won’t be impeached.

Two-thirds of Democrats say they think Trump will be impeached, compared to just 36 percent of independents and 20 percent of Republicans who say the same. (RELATED: Trump Impeachment Talk Started Before He Was Even Nominated)

The poll does show widespread support for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s decision to appoint a special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Three-quarters of Americans support the appointment of former FBI Director Rob Mueller to serve as special counsel.

