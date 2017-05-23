Politics
Sen. Wyden: Trump Budget Belongs In Trash

5:04 PM 05/23/2017

Democratic Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden tweeted a photo of Trump’s latest budget in the recycling bin Tuesday, telling his followers, “this is where [it] belongs.”

His edgy tweet was followed by seven follow-ups explaining why he dislikes the budget so much that he felt the need to throw it in the trash.

Among other things, Wyden is upset that the budget makes cuts to entitlement programs such as SNAP and Medicaid. He also accuses the Trump budget of being beholden to “special interests.”

 

At the very least, his followers seemed happy that he chose an environmentally-friendly way to get rid of the budget.

Very classy move, senator.

