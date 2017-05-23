Democratic Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden tweeted a photo of Trump’s latest budget in the recycling bin Tuesday, telling his followers, “this is where [it] belongs.”

His edgy tweet was followed by seven follow-ups explaining why he dislikes the budget so much that he felt the need to throw it in the trash.

Among other things, Wyden is upset that the budget makes cuts to entitlement programs such as SNAP and Medicaid. He also accuses the Trump budget of being beholden to “special interests.”

#TrumpBudget is brainless. It is heartless. And it relies on Madoff-style accounting tricks. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) May 23, 2017

#TrumpBudget is a giveaway to special interests at the expense of kids, working families & seniors. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) May 23, 2017

#TrumpBudget cuts care for kids under bipartisan program (CHIP) that provides health insurance for 8 million+ kids. KIDS. Unbelievably cruel — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) May 23, 2017

#TrumpBudget slashes #Medicaid by over $600 billion, putting kids’ care & seniors’ nursing home benefit on the chopping block. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) May 23, 2017

It cuts $33 BILLION from #Medicare. Which Trump promised not to touch. pic.twitter.com/Z4UJonDYQN — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) May 23, 2017

#TrumpBudget decimates SNAP benefits. Nearly 7 million Oregonians have counted on SNAP in the past 10 years. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) May 23, 2017

A budget = priorities. With #TrumpBudget, Trump’s made it even clearer what his are: special interests not working families. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) May 23, 2017

At the very least, his followers seemed happy that he chose an environmentally-friendly way to get rid of the budget.

@RonWyden Very eco-friendly means of disposing of the vilest of trash. Kudos — Brian Ray (@slimray11) May 23, 2017

@RonWyden That’s about the closest that budget will get to being environmentally friendly — ikelos (@ClassicIkelos) May 23, 2017

@RonWyden Great news! Trump hasn’t banned recycling (yet)!!! — Ben Oren (@TheRealBenOren) May 23, 2017

@RonWyden We love you, Ron Wyden! Very environmentally responsible as well. — Auntie Mame (@Bronwyn21038448) May 23, 2017

Very classy move, senator.

