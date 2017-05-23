Trump Administration Delays Costly Obama-Era Regulations

President Trump’s administration is delaying Obama-era regulations on miners and truck drivers.

Revamped training requirements on bus and truck drivers, originally slated to take effect Feb. 6, will now be implemented June 5.

This is the third time Trump’s Department of Transportation has postponed the new rule, thanks to a Jan. 20 presidential directive to freeze new regulations until newly-appointed department and agency heads review them.

Trump’s Department of Labor announced Monday it is delaying new safety regulations on metal and nonmetal mines to give smaller mining businesses time to comply, The Hill reports. The regulations were set to take effect Tuesday.

The Labor Department estimates the cost of the new safety regulations to the mining industry at $35 million. The agency did not provide cost estimates to the changes in safety procedures.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration had issued the rule on the last day of the Obama administration.

The changes are now set to take place Oct. 2.

