Hillary Clinton lashed out at the Trump administration because she said the fiscal 2018 budget they proposed this week “mounts an onslaught” of “unimaginable cruelty” against millions of Americans.

As the failed presidential candidate spoke at a benefit for the Children’s Health Fund in New York City Tuesday night, she criticized her former opponent.

“This administration and Republicans in Congress are mounting an onslaught against the needs of children and people with disabilities, women and seniors,” Clinton said. “It shows an unimaginable level of cruelty and lack of imagination and disdain for the struggles of millions of Americans, including millions of children.” (RELATED: Trump’s Proposed Budget Includes A Sharp Cut To Medicaid With A Big Boost In Defense Spending)

“It hurts the well-being of children,” Clinton continued. “It’s time to send a resounding message that we will not stand for this attack on the most vulnerable among us.”

“None of us can remain silent in the face of these attacks,” she added.

Clinton recently launched her own political organization “Onward Together” that is “dedicated to advancing the vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election.” (RELATED: Clinton Launches Her Own Political Organization, ‘Onward Together’)

“We’re launching Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office,” Clinton wrote on Twitter. “More than ever, I believe citizen engagement is vital to our democracy. I’m so inspired by everyone stepping up to organize and lead.”

“This year hasn’t been what I envisioned, but I know what I’m still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!”