In A Moment Of Racial Solidarity, Black And White Guys Who Can’t Rap Bust Rhymes On Interracial Bachelorette

There are few TV moments that show just how far America has come on race relations — and this scene from the Bachelorette may be one of them.

The scene from Monday night’s episode featured a group of black and white guys awkwardly trying to freestyle rap their love for Rachel Lindsay, the black Bachelorette.

WATCH:

“Who wants to make a beat?” Josiah, a black prosecutor, asks in a moment of group bonding. “We’re gonna do a freestyle about Rachel. Let’s do it! We’re gonna freestyle about Rachel!”

Josiah then jumps on the beat, bragging about how he’ll be the first to get Rachel’s attention.

“Listen, I’m on redvil and vodka. We can all agree I’ve got the best clothes. I say three more hours, I’mma get the first impression rose,” he raps.

A white contestant then joins in, rapping about how great his shoes are.

“So hey, I’ve been hearing some pretty good beats, can someone tell me again how badass are these shoes on my feets?” he freestyles awkwardly to chants and cheers.

The moment of solidarity ends, though, when another black contestant decides to do a freestyle. His freestyle, rife with profanity, quickly shuts down the solidarity between the male contestants. The room goes silent with the white contestants looking uncomfortable and a black contestant going “Damn.”

“Uh. Well, all right,” Josiah says to break the silence.

