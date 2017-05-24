Joe Lieberman No Longer In Contention For FBI Director

Former Senator Joe Lieberman dropped out of the running for FBI director, according to an administration official CNN reported Wednesday.

Lieberman was recently thought to be the leading candidate for the job at one point and President Donald Trump said he was “very close” to tapping a new FBI director. The individual would replace James Comey, whom the president fired over two weeks ago.

Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe stepped up to acting FBI Director during the search and he is still considered to be a candidate for the permanent slot among others. Trump is also still considering former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating and former FBI official Richard McNeely for FBI director.

Lieberman, a Democrat for almost 20 years in the upper chamber, became an independent in 2006 upsetting members of his former party. However, like other independents in the Senate, he continued to caucus with the Democrats.

Lieberman is currently a partner at the law firm where President Trump is likely to retain Marc Kasowitz to represent him for matters relating to the federal Russia investigation.

Follow Kerry on Twitter