MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle and two of her guests ganged up on one guest who wanted to make a point about Hillary Clinton’s ties to Russia, refusing to let him finish his thought.

“To simply just be able to say: Mike Flynn was just a bad hire, the president continues to never say anything bad against Vladimir Putin, how can those two facts exist at the same time?” Ruhle angrily questioned on Wednesday morning.

“Oh my gosh–Hillary Clinton–” Ned Ryan, CEO of “American Majority,” started before Ruhle cut him off.

“Hold on–Hillary Clinton did not win the election! Donald Trump did,” Ruhle said.

“Of course she didn’t. Thank god,” Ryan responded.

Luckily for Ruhle, her two other guests jumped in to try to prevent Ryan from talking about Hillary Clinton any further.

“She is at her office in Midtown working on Onward Together,” guest Zerlina Maxwell chimed in.

“If you want to talk about collusion with Russia, look at the Clintons,” Ryan said, still trying to overpower the three other people at the table to make his point.

“Any time a defender of Donald Trump mentions Hillary Clinton he has lost the argument already,” said guest Richard Stengel.

Ryan finally was able to catch a break in the ire of the other guests to finish his statement.

“What I’m saying is that evidence of any collusion in 2016 and before between Russia and any entity, we actually have proof that there were deals struck, money into the hands of the Clinton Foundation…and now we’re spinning up all these tales that I don’t think there will be proof for and there will ever be proof for,” Ryan asserted.

“Well I hope you bet all the money in your bank account,” Maxwell said snarkily before Ruhle threw her notes on the table.

