Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy believes Donald Trump’s rhetoric about Muslims could lead to terrorist attacks like the suicide bomber in Manchester, England.

“You said, ‘Many of us are worried about the rhetoric from the Trump administration because we worry that combined with the robust online recruitment it mind end up in an attack like this,’ talking about Manchester, ‘on the United States,'” CNN host Poppy Harlow said Wednesday, quoting Murphy.

“Are you saying that you believe the rhetoric of the president makes this country more vulnerable for a terrorist attack right now?” Harlow asked.

“I am saying that,” Murphy confirmed.

John Berman pushed back on Murphy, asking why there will still so many terror attacks on the United States when Obama was president despite using “far different rhetoric.”

Murphy dodged the question and didn’t explain how Obama’s rhetoric may have helped ISIS recruiters.

Harlow then asked if Murphy still believed Trump’s rhetoric is dangerous after his softened speech this week in Saudi Arabia.

“It doesn’t cancel out all of the terrible things he’s said about the Muslim religion in the past,” Murphy laughed.

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter