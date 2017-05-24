Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) tried to blast OMB Director Mick Mulvaney over Medicaid cuts in the 2018 budget by asking him if he is a doctor, but Mulvaney’s response quickly shut her down.

The snarky situation happened during a House Appropriations Committee hearing on the 2018 budget on Wednesday.

Jackson Lee cited a comment by Mulvaney, where he said, “That doesn’t mean we should take care of the person who sits at home and eats poorly and gets diabetes.”

“Are you saying you support a healthcare plan that makes distinctions between the deserving ill and the undeserving ill in deciding who can get in federal support and how much?” Jackson Lee asked.

“Regarding my statement last week on Diabetes I was speaking at a health care conference and what I was trying to do was to draw a distinction between Type I and Type II…I’m aware of the difference between Type I and Type II,” Mulvaney explained.

“But you’re not a doctor,” Jackson Lee said rhetorically.

Mulvaney had no time for her interruption and virtue signaling.

“I am not a doctor. Are you?”

Jackson is not a doctor, but tried to weasel her way out of the burn by arguing that she “knows diabetes” because it is in her family and community.

WATCH:

